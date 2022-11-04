Pick against the spread, over/under for Trail Blazers vs. Suns on Friday

The Portland Trail Blazers will travel to face the Phoenix Suns on Friday, November 4. Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET with the game available on NBA League Pass.

The Suns are listed as 11-point home favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 219.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Suns, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -11

This is a large number to cover, but the Suns are still the correct side. Phoenix has been fantastic at home dating back to last season, and the Blazers are shorthanded. Damian Lillard will not play and Anfernee Simons is questionable. Even if Simons plays, the Blazers are lacking the necessary firepower to keep this one close. Meanwhile, the Suns appear to be getting Deandre Ayton back. Take Phoenix to win big here.

Over/Under: Over 219.5

This is one of the lowest totals of the young season for both teams. That makes sense with Lillard not playing, but perhaps it’s an overreaction. The Suns have gone over this mark in four straight games, and they could easily power this one over 219.5 total points. It helps that both of these teams rank top 12 in effective field goal percentage.