Pick against the spread, over/under for Jazz vs. Lakers on Friday

The Los Angeles Lakers will go for a third consecutive win when they meet the Utah Jazz to close out Friday’s NBA slate. The Lakers are finally looking like a decent unit, with Russell Westbrook excelling off the bench. The Jazz got off to a hot start this season but are .500 over their last four games.

The Lakers are 3-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 228.

Jazz vs. Lakers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers -3

The Jazz have played with plenty of spirit early in the season but at some point they’ll really start to fade. Utah has enough overall talent to keep this game close but the Lakers are in a groove right now and should be able to stave off the pesky Jazz in this one. Take LA to win and cover Friday.

Over/Under: Under 228

Utah has been a scoring machine this season, averaging 115.6 points per game. The Lakers are near the bottom of the league at 107.4 points per game. Both teams are near the middle of the NBA in points allowed per game. With a relatively high total, the under is the safer play here.