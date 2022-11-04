Breeders’ Cup 2022: Morning line odds from Keeneland

The Breeders’ Cup returns to the Horse Capital of the World for the third time, as the 2022 edition of the biggest weekend in horse racing returns to Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky on November 4-5.

Fourteen races will take place across two days, with five races all for juvenile horses (two-year-olds) on Friday. On Saturday nine more races for both fillies and mares that are three-years-old or more will take place, with the last being the $6 million added Breeders’ Cup Classic, one of the richest prizes in the sport.

Horses in all 14 races qualified over the last year, earning points to participate in the field. A total of $31 million will be given away to the fields, with all races being for at least $1 million.

With Keeneland being one of the smaller venues in major American horse racing, this should be one tough ticket for those looking to watch the biggest weekend in the sport. The NBC family of networks will carry the

All the odds below are the projection of new Keeneland oddsmaker Nick Tammaro, who has been a staple at Sam Houston Race Park but is new to projecting the dollars at the Horse Capital of the World.

2022 Breeders’ Cup post positions with morning line