Full list of results from Breeders’ Cup 2022 at Keeneland with payouts, purses, more

Here’s a list of every horse to win, place, and show, and their share of the $31 million on offer this weekend in Lexington.

By Collin Sherwin
Here are the complete results during the first day of racing at the 2022 Breeders’ Cup from Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky.

Friday

Juvenile Turf, Friday, 3:00 p.m. ($1 million added)

Win: 5 Mischief Magic (Ire): $15.84 $7.88 $5.92
Place: 4 Dramatised (Ire) $12.36 $7.56
Show: 3 Private Creed $5.48

$1.00 Exacta 5-4 $66.64
$0.50 Trifecta 5-4-3 $370.48
$0.10 Superfecta 5-4-3-6 $319.02
$0.50 Superhighfive 5-4-3-6-1 $19,235.74
$1.00 Daily Double 2/5 $64.79
$0.50 Pick 3 3 Of 3 2/2/5 $249.86

Juvenile Fillies, Friday, 3:40 p.m. ($2 million added)

Win: 5 Wonder Wheel $15.00 $8.20 $5.54
Place: 13 Leave No Trace $20.12 $12.64
Show: 14 Raging Sea $5.54

$1.00 Exacta 5-13 $151.44
$0.50 Trifecta 5-13-14 $467.65
$0.10 Superfecta 5-13-14-4 $1,583.02
- Superhighfive Carryover $22,777.45
$1.00 Daily Double 5/5 $61.36
$0.50 Pick 3 3 Of 3 2/5/5 $173.37
$0.50 Pick 4 4 Of 4 2/2/5/5 $2,334.35

Juvenile Fillies Turf, Friday, 4:20 p.m. ($1 million added)

Win: 10 Meditate (Ire) $6.08 $4.06 $3.28
Place: 5 Pleasant Passage $6.24 $4.80
Show: 2 Cairo Consort $9.78

$1.00 Exacta 10-5 $25.55
$0.50 Trifecta 10-5-2 $203.25
$0.10 Superfecta 10-5-2-12 $423.17
$0.50 Superhighfive 10-5-2-12-4 $8,488.18
$1.00 Daily Double 5/10 $32.75
$0.50 Pick 3 3 Of 3 5/5/10 $89.34
$0.50 Pick 4 4 Of 4 2/2/5/5 $2,334.35

Juvenile, 5:00 p.m. ($2 million added)

Win: 4 Forte $12.04 $3.76 $2.64
Place: 3 Cave Rock $2.56 $2.10
Show: 10 National Treasure $3.16

$1.00 Exacta 4-3 $13.65
$0.50 Trifecta 4-3-10 $22.57
$0.10 Superfecta 4-3-10-6 $13.45
$0.50 Superhighfive 4-3-10-6-9 $387.09
$1.00 Daily Double 10/4 $33.04
$0.50 Pick 3 3 Of 3 5/10/4 $71.34
$0.50 Pick 4 4 Of 4 2/2/5/5 $2,334.35

Juvenile Turf, 5:40 p.m. ($1 million added)

