How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream, what to watch for November 4 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new episode airing on Fox.

With the roster currently in Saudi Arabia for Saturday’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view, tonight’s episode was taped following last week’s show from St. Louis. We’ll be treated to a title match and plenty of pre-taped segments this evening as the company wraps up the build towards the ppv.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, November 4

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

The main event of tonight’s show will feature Intercontinental Champion Gunther defending his belt against Rey Mysterio in what should be an interesting clash of styles. Leaving Monday Night Raw to avoid fighting his son Dominik, Mysterio arrived to Smackdown a few weeks ago and won a Fatal Four-Way match to become the new No. 1 contender for the IC title. We’ll see how the veteran fares against the “Ring General”.

Since losing the Smackdown Women’s Championship at Extreme Rules last month, Liv Morgan has shown a more extreme side to her character and has brutalized Sonya Deville on multiple occassions. Tonight, the two will engage in a no disqualification match.

Also on the show, L.A. Knight continues to establish himself as a singles competitor when going one-on-one with Ricochet. We’ll also see be sure to get plenty of pre-taped segments and video packages for the major matches heading into Crown Jewel.