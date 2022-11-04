How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream, what to watch on November 4

AEW Rampage returns to your screens tonight with a live episode coming from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ.

Two matches have been announced for tonight’s show with a very special guest making an appearance during the broadcast.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, November 4

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

The main hook for tonight’s episode of Rampage is that Mike Tyson will serve a special guest commentator for the show. The former world heavyweight champion boxer has made a handful of appearances for the promotion over the past few years and this will be the latest one. With the Full Gear pay-per-view coming up in just over two weeks, one has to wonder if Tyson’s involvement tonight is setting up for something at the ppv.

AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy will put his belt on the line for the second time this week when going one-on-one with Katsuyori Shibata of New Japan Pro Wrestling. Cassidy successfully defended his belt in a triple threat match against Pac and Luchasaurus on Dynamite this week and will go up against an opponent who cited this as one of his dream matches in AEW. We’ll see who walks out with the belt.

Also on the show, Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter will be in tag team action against Madison Rayne and Skye Blue. Hayter is trying to establish some momentum ahead of her title match against interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm at Full Gear. Meanwhile, Baker seems to be on a collision course with Saraya for the ppv.