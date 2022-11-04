What time does Crown Jewel start?

The WWE will return to pay-per-view this weekend with Extreme Rules coming live from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This is part of the company’s continued partnership with Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, hosting ppv’s in the country twice a year.

The main show for Saturday will begin at noon ET and will stream live on Peacock. New subscribers can pay $5 per month for its regular service, and $10 per month for its premium service with no ads. Eight matches are currently on tap for the premium live event.

The main event of the show will feature undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his belt against Logan Paul. One would imagine that match will begin no later than 3 p.m. ET.

Full list of matches*

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Logan Paul

Raw Women’s Championship - Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley (Last Woman Standing match)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship - The Usos (c) vs. The Brawling Brutes

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship - Asuka/Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Damage CTRL

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross (Steel cage match)

The O.C. vs. The Judgement Day

Braun Strowman vs. Omos

*Card subject to change