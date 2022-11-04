Where is Crown Jewel 2022?

The WWE will return to pay-per-view this weekend with Crown Jewel taking place on Saturday, November 5 at noon ET and will be streamed on Peacock. The show will take place overseas at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Crown Jewel is part of the WWE’s continued partnership with Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, hosting ppv’s in the country twice a year. They’ve continued to host these shows despite various controversies through the years and the ethical concerns over the company being part of the Saudi government’s campaign of sportswashing. As of this writing, the event is still scheduled to take place despite the country alerting United States officials of a potential attack from Iran this week.

As for the show itself, the headliner match will feature undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defend his titles against Logan Paul. The social media influencer and part-time combat sport star has wrestled two matches for the company this year and will try to take down the top dog in the industry. The other marquee matches includes Brock Lesnar clashing with Bobby Lashley and Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair colliding with Bayley in a Last Woman Standing match for the belt.