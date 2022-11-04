How to watch Crown Jewel 2022 via live stream

The WWE will return to pay-per-view this weekend with Crown Jewel coming live from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, The show will take place on Saturday, November 5 at noon ET and will be streamed on Peacock.

You will only be able to watch Crown Jewel via Peacock. The streaming service is $5 per month for its regular service and $10 a month for its premium plus service with no ads. You can access Peacock on Apple and Google devices, as well as the various Xbox One platforms, through Xfinity X1 and Flex and VIZIO and LG smart TVs.

The headliner match of Crown Jewel will feature undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defend his titles against Logan Paul. The social media influencer and part-time combat sport star has wrestled two matches for the company this year and will try to take down the top dog in the industry. The two have gone face-to-face on Friday Night Smackdown in recent weeks and we’ll see them get physical for the first time.

The other marquee matches includes Brock Lesnar clashing with Bobby Lashley and Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair colliding with Bayley in a Last Woman Standing match for the belt. We’ll also get Drew McIntyre blowing off his feud with Karrion Kross inside of a steel cage.

Full list of matches*

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Logan Paul

Raw Women’s Championship - Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley (Last Woman Standing match)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship - The Usos (c) vs. The Brawling Brutes

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship - Asuka/Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Damage CTRL

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross (Steel cage match)

The O.C. vs. The Judgement Day

Braun Strowman vs. Omos

*Card subject to change