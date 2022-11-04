Full card for Crown Jewel 2022

The WWE will return to pay-per-view this weekend with Crown Jewel coming live from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, The show will take place on Saturday, November 5 at noon ET and will be streamed on Peacock. Crown Jewel is part of the company’s continued partnership with Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, hosting ppv’s in the country twice a year.

The headliner match of Crown Jewel will feature undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defend his titles against Logan Paul. The social media influencer and part-time combat sport star has wrestled two matches for the company this year and will try to take down the top dog in the industry. The two have gone face-to-face on Friday Night Smackdown in recent weeks and we’ll see them get physical for the first time.

The other marquee matches includes Brock Lesnar clashing with Bobby Lashley in a big time hoss fight and Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair colliding with Bayley in a Last Woman Standing match for the belt. We’ll also get Drew McIntyre blowing off his feud with Karrion Kross inside of a steel cage.

Full list of matches*

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Logan Paul

Raw Women’s Championship - Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley (Last Woman Standing match)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship - The Usos (c) vs. The Brawling Brutes

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship - Asuka/Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Damage CTRL

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross (Steel cage match)

The O.C. vs. The Judgement Day

Braun Strowman vs. Omos

*Card subject to change