Why is Logan Paul wrestling at WWE Crown Jewel?

The WWE is heading to Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, November 5 for its annual Crown Jewel pay-per-view. The headliner main event will feature undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his title against none other than Logan Paul.

The social media influencer and part-time combat sport star has made numerous appearances in the WWE over the last few years, stepping into the ring for the first time as The Miz’s tag team partner at Wrestlemania 38 this past April. The crossover star officially signed a multi-match contract with the company in June, the idea being that he’ll be a special attraction any time he steps in the ring. And there’s not a bigger attraction that wrestling the top superstar in the company for the world title.

This marquee title showdown came about in September when Reigns went on Paul’s ‘Impaulsive with Logan Paul’ podcast and the two started trading jabs on social media afterwards. A match for Crown Jewel was made official later that week and the two participated in a press conference in Las Vegas to promote the clash. Over the past month, the two have cut promos on Friday Night Smackdown and have even come face-to-face a few times. The emphasis has been on the underdog Paul landing just one lucky punch to pull the upset, demonstrating that when laying out Jey Uso a few weeks ago. The champ, in turn, has waved off any concern over losing to the social media star, emphasizing that his two-year reign of dominance will continue.

It’ll be interesting to see how Paul performs against the top wrestler in the industry and if he can steal headlines by taking the belts home with him. We’ll see on Saturday.