Indianapolis Marathon 2022: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The 2022 Indianapolis Marathon will take place on Saturday, November 5. The course will start and stop at an intersection near N Capital Ave and W Market St. at 8 a.m. ET. This marathon was established in 2008 and has grown to become one of the 20 largest marathons in the country.

Start time

The marathon will begin wave starts at 8 a.m. ET.

How to watch

The only way to catch the action for the 2022 Indianapolis Marathon is in person. If you are wanting to track the progress of a particular runner, you can do so on the Beyond Monumental mobile app and by selecting the CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon.

Course map

The start line is set on Capitol Avenue north of Washington Street in downtown Indianapolis. The course weaves itself in and around Indianapolis, including by Lucas Oil Stadium, Monument Circle, Butler University and the Indiana War Memorial.

A course map can be found here.

Weather

The weather is not looking great for race day. At AccuWeather, there is a wind advisory already in effect. The high will be 65 while the low is 46, but the weather description is “couple of thunderstorms.” There is a 96% chance of rain with SW winds at 24 mph, gusting up to 45 mph.

Prize money

Prize Money for the Indianapolis Marathon is only available to runners in the Elite Athletes category. The top marathon finisher for both the men’s and women’s races will receive $1200, while second will get $750, third will receive $600, fourth will receive $400 and fifth will earn $250. The top three in the Masters division will be awarded $250, $150 and $100, respectively. That same payout scale is also awarded to the top-three Indiana resident Elite finishers no matter the age category.

Who won the last race?

Ian Carter set a course record in 2021 and won the men’s race in 2:16:24. Lee Wesselius finished in second in 2:16:41, while J.D. Thorne ran the 2021 marathon in 2:17:52.

Christina Murphy had the fastest time among the female finishers in 2:37:57. She was followed by Laura Cook (2:38:14) and Biley Beery (2:38:54).