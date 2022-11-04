How a Bettor Turned $25 Into $11,275 With a Parlay Bet on DraftKings Sportsbook

A bettor on DraftKings Sportsbook turned $25 into $11,275 with a same game parlay on Thursday’s Week 9 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans. Here’s what the wager looked like.

This bettor turned $25 ➡ $11,275 on this big TNF parlay pic.twitter.com/lAxxg5mXWm — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) November 4, 2022

Backing Jalen Hurts to have big day through the air is nothing crazy but some of these legs showed real guts. A.J. Brown going under on receiving yards after a massive Week 8 showing, Dallas Goedert securing a touchdown for the first time since late September and Hurts having a light day on the ground were all interesting choices. Taking the under on Davis Mills’ passing yards was looking questionable after the opening drive but eventually worked out.

