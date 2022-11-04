BC quarterback Phil Jurkovec out vs. Duke on Friday night

The Boston College Eagles will be fighting to keep their bowl hopes alive when hosting the Duke Blue Devils tonight and will have to do so without their top signal caller.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Friday that BC quarterback Phil Jurkovec will miss tonight’s matchup with a knee injury and backup Emmett Morehead will get the start. Jurkovec sustained the injury in the second half of last Saturday’s 13-3 loss at UConn, leaving the game in the third quarter and not returning to the action.

This is yet another blow to Boston College, who has been ravaged by injuries this season and are well on their way to finishing at the bottom of the ACC standings. The Eagles have dropped three straight games, with last week’s loss to a suddenly surging UConn team sparking some concern around the program.

As for Jurkovic, his fifth year with the program hasn’t gone the way many anticipated prior to the season. Through eight games, he has completed just 59.5% of his passes for 1,711 yards, 11 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.