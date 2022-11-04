Who is Jonathan Taylor’s backup for fantasy football

The Indianapolis Colts are set to take on the New England Patriots in Week 9 of the NFL season. They are likely going to be doing it without star running back Jonathan Taylor, who is dealing with an ankle injury. He hasn’t practiced all week, so it would be a surprise if he played on Sunday. If Taylor sits, we should see Deon Jackson as the lead running back, with new Colt Zack Moss serving as the backup alongside Phillip Lindsay.

Jackson has filled in for Taylor twice already this season. He had 13 carries for 62 yards with four receptions for 29 additional yards in the first game. In the second, he had 12 carries for 42 yards and a touchdown and 10 receptions for 79 yards. The Colts now have Sam Ehlinger at the helm, so Jackson could be in for a lot of work in a tough matchup against the Patriots' defense. He should be started in your lineups if Taylor sits.

Moss was acquired by the Colts at the trade deadline when they dealt Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills. He hadn’t been able to find his footing in the Buffalo offense and is hoping for a new start in Indianapolis. Even so, he likely doesn’t carry fantasy relevance in his first game with the team. Lindsay would need to be activated for this game from the practice squad, but even if the team does activate him, he isn’t worth starting, either.