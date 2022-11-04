Why Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are not playing tonight vs. the Pelicans

The Golden State Warriors have effectively pulling the plug in Friday’s contest against the New Orleans Pelicans, sitting four of their five starters in this contest. Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson will all be out for this one, which means Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and Moses Moody should all see more minutes Friday.

The Warriors are on a four-game losing streak, with every loss coming on this recent road trip. This is the fifth road game in a row for Golden State and it also happens to be the second night of a back-to-back set. The Warriors can’t win anything in the season right now but they can certainly lose it if one of their stars gets hurt. The prudent thing to do according to Steve Kerr is to give these guys a break, let them clear their heads and start fresh at home Monday against the Kings.