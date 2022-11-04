 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are not playing tonight vs. the Pelicans

The Warriors will be without four of their starters for this game.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Golden State Warriors v Orlando Magic
Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green stand on the court during the game against the Orlando Magic on November 2, 2022 at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.
Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors have effectively pulling the plug in Friday’s contest against the New Orleans Pelicans, sitting four of their five starters in this contest. Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson will all be out for this one, which means Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and Moses Moody should all see more minutes Friday.

The Warriors are on a four-game losing streak, with every loss coming on this recent road trip. This is the fifth road game in a row for Golden State and it also happens to be the second night of a back-to-back set. The Warriors can’t win anything in the season right now but they can certainly lose it if one of their stars gets hurt. The prudent thing to do according to Steve Kerr is to give these guys a break, let them clear their heads and start fresh at home Monday against the Kings.

