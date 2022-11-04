This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: DraftKings Reignmakers | Week 9 Market Report

Haven’t been able to keep up with the DraftKings Reignmakers marketplace? Lucky Trader’s Hunter Langille catches you up on all the latest risers and fallers ahead of Week 9’s kickoff.

Top Risers: CORE Tier

DeAndre Hopkins (+$10.00, 42%)

Stefon Diggs (+$4.97, 18%)

Jaylen Waddle (+$4.50, 33%)

Rhamondre Stevenson (+$3.36, 43%)

Aaron Jones (+$3.50, 32%)

Top Fallers: CORE Tier

Joe Burrow (-$34.1, 71%)

Nick Chubb (-$10.29, 51%)

Jalen Hurts (-$8.5, 34%)

Saquon Barkley (-$6.15, 33%)

Tyreek Hill (-$3.49, 17%)

Observations: Risers

For the second straight week, Hopkins leads the Risers category — this time, with a $10 increase in the floor price of his CORE cards. Hopkins did not receive the SuperStar status as a part of the Week 9 update and has scored 23.3 and 36.9 DKFP in his two games back from suspension. He’s one of the best non-SuperStar options at the wide receiver position.

Diggs has seen an 18% increase in his CORE cards this week. Although second in receiving yards, Diggs could not have earned the SuperStar designation unless Josh Allen lost his. Diggs and the Bills are 12-point road favorites vs. the Jets this week.

After teammate Tyreek Hill left him to join the SuperStars, Waddle has seen a 33% increase in his CORE cards. With the new SuperStar changes, it will be more challenging for players to jam in the Tua Tagovailoa-Hill-Waddle stacks that have been so successful this season.

Stevenson has seen a 43% increase in his CORE cards coming off of four-straight games with more than 20 DKFP. He has an enticing home matchup vs. the Colts this week. Despite the return of Damien Harris, Stevenson still received 16 carries and seven targets in Week 8 vs. the Jets.

Jones has seen a 32% increase in his CORE cards preceding a date with a Lions run defense that has been abysmal all season. Now that Chubb and Barkley earned SuperStar designation, the Packers running back looks like one of the best players to roster in Reignmakers.

Observations: Fallers

Burrow has seen a whopping $34.10 decrease in the floor price of his CORE cards since Monday morning. Because of his inflated value due to playing in the Monday night game, and the surprise announcement of him earning the SuperStar designation at halftime, it comes as no surprise to see Burrow lose this much value on his CORE cards.

Also playing in the Monday night game, Chubb saw his value decrease 51% after earning the SuperStar designation. Going forward, it won’t be so easy for players to roster this season’s leading rusher in Reignmakers.

Despite being a fantasy-darling with his rushing floor this season, Hurts has seen his value drop 34% after becoming a SuperStar on Monday night. Hurts’ top target, A.J. Brown, now looks like a top Reignmakers play weekly.

Barkley earned the SuperStar title on Monday, so it comes as no surprise his CORE card value decreased by 33%. With his SuperStar designation, it is now much harder to build lineups around Barkley.

The final player to earn the SuperStar designation, Hill, saw just a 17% decrease in value this week. With almost 1,000 yards through eight games, Hill has been the best wide receiver in the NFL this season. Even with the SuperStar designation, “The Cheetah” should be one of the top plays each week.

*This data was retrieved by comparing CORE floor prices from Monday (October, 31) at 8:00 a.m. ET to CORE floor prices from Friday (November 4) at 8:00 a.m. ET.

