 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Teams that can become bowl eligible in Week 10

There are 82 FBS bowl slots to fill, and many teams can be added to that list this weekend.

By Nick Simon
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 Georgia Tech at Florida State Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Six wins.

That’s the magic mark that so many college football teams are trying to hit. Once you get to that number, the program becomes bowl eligible, meaning they qualify for one of the 82 spots available in Bowl Season this year. Now, it doesn’t fully guarantee them a bowl game, but it makes it highly likely they’ll get an extra game at the end of the season.

Bowl games are fun for everybody. For the fans, it gives them one extra game of football to watch and a potential vacation to a warm destination during the holidays. For the players and staff, it’s a nice treat for having a good season, getting to spend a week exploring a new city with the team is a great way to cap the year.

There’s obviously financial compensation for going to the bowl games and perhaps most importantly, if it’s not a New Year’s 6 Bowl, it gives the younger players on the team 15 more practices to get comfortable playing college football and even a chance to get significant playing time in the game depending on opt-outs.

Several big-name teams have a chance to get that sixth tally mark in the win column this weekend to become bowl eligible. Some will cross off that marker and guarantee that they’ll be going bowling this winter. Others will fall short and will have to sweat it out for another week.

Here’s the complete list of teams that can reach six wins and bowl eligibility in Week 10. Click here for the list of teams that have already secured eligibility for a postseason spot.

Week 10 Bowl Eligible Teams

Team Record Conference Opponent
Team Record Conference Opponent
App State 5-4 Sun Belt Lost to Coastal Caroilina 35-28
Ball State 5-4 MAC Defeated Kent State 27-20
Bowling Green 5-4 MAC Defeated Western Michigan 13-9
Buffalo 5-4 MAC Lost to Ohio 45-24
Air Force 5-3 MWC Army
Arkansas 5-3 SEC Liberty
Baylor 5-3 Big 12 Oklahoma
Duke 5-3 ACC Boston College
E Michigan 5-4 MAC BYE
Florida St 5-3 ACC Miami
Ga. Southern 5-3 Sun Belt South Alabama
Houston 5-3 AAC SMU
Kansas 5-3 Big 12 Oklahoma State
Kentucky 5-3 SEC Missouri
Louisville 5-3 ACC James Madison
Minnesota 5-3 Big Ten Nebraska
Miss State 5-3 SEC Auburn
North Texas 5-4 C-USA FIU
Notre Dame 5-3 Ind. Clemson
Oklahoma 5-3 Big 12 Baylor
Purdue 5-3 Big Ten Iowa
S Carolina 5-3 SEC Vanderbilt
S Mississippi 5-3 C-USA Georgia State
San Jose St 5-2 MWC Colorado State
Texas 5-3 Big 12 Kansas State
W Kentucky 5-4 C-USA Charlotte

More From DraftKings Nation