Teams that can become bowl eligible in Week 10

Six wins.

That’s the magic mark that so many college football teams are trying to hit. Once you get to that number, the program becomes bowl eligible, meaning they qualify for one of the 82 spots available in Bowl Season this year. Now, it doesn’t fully guarantee them a bowl game, but it makes it highly likely they’ll get an extra game at the end of the season.

Bowl games are fun for everybody. For the fans, it gives them one extra game of football to watch and a potential vacation to a warm destination during the holidays. For the players and staff, it’s a nice treat for having a good season, getting to spend a week exploring a new city with the team is a great way to cap the year.

There’s obviously financial compensation for going to the bowl games and perhaps most importantly, if it’s not a New Year’s 6 Bowl, it gives the younger players on the team 15 more practices to get comfortable playing college football and even a chance to get significant playing time in the game depending on opt-outs.

Several big-name teams have a chance to get that sixth tally mark in the win column this weekend to become bowl eligible. Some will cross off that marker and guarantee that they’ll be going bowling this winter. Others will fall short and will have to sweat it out for another week.

Here’s the complete list of teams that can reach six wins and bowl eligibility in Week 10. Click here for the list of teams that have already secured eligibility for a postseason spot.