Pascal Siakam won’t return Friday vs. Mavericks with groin injury

The Raptors star went out late in third quarter.

By Chinmay Vaidya Updated
Toronto Raptors v San Antonio Spurs
Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors reacts after being called for a turnover against the San Antonio Spurs in the first half at AT&T Center on November 02, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas.
Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

Update: It is officially a groin injury for Siakam, and he will not return to Friday’s game.

Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam went to the locker room Friday against the Dallas Mavericks after appearing to suffer a leg injury. The power forward suffered the injury late in the third quarter.

The Raptors are down big in this game with one quarter left and Siakam has already played 31 minutes. Even if he’s not severely injured, Toronto might opt to have him sit the rest of this game out. If Siakam is eventually ruled out, look for Christian Koloko and Scottie Barnes to be the primary power forwards the rest of the way. Chris Boucher could also be in the rotation depending on how the team wants to play.

The Raptors are already down Fred VanVleet due to a back issue, so losing Siakam for more than just a game or two would be crushing. Toronto is a playoff contender in the East with both guys healthy but would likely fall into the play-in realm if Siakam misses a lot of time.

