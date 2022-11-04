Pascal Siakam won’t return Friday vs. Mavericks with groin injury

Update: It is officially a groin injury for Siakam, and he will not return to Friday’s game.

Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam went to the locker room Friday against the Dallas Mavericks after appearing to suffer a leg injury. The power forward suffered the injury late in the third quarter.

Pascal Siakam is going to the locker room after loosing his footing on that last play. — Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) November 5, 2022

The Raptors are down big in this game with one quarter left and Siakam has already played 31 minutes. Even if he’s not severely injured, Toronto might opt to have him sit the rest of this game out. If Siakam is eventually ruled out, look for Christian Koloko and Scottie Barnes to be the primary power forwards the rest of the way. Chris Boucher could also be in the rotation depending on how the team wants to play.

The Raptors are already down Fred VanVleet due to a back issue, so losing Siakam for more than just a game or two would be crushing. Toronto is a playoff contender in the East with both guys healthy but would likely fall into the play-in realm if Siakam misses a lot of time.