Texas Tech vs. No. 7 TCU: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 10

The Texas Tech Red Raiders and No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs meet up in Week 10 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on Fox. The Horned Frogs are heading into November undefeated and will look to keep it rolling on Saturday afternoon.

Texas Tech (4-4, 2-3 Big 12) lost three of its last four games including a 45-17 defeat against the Baylor Bears on the road last weekend. Behren Morton completed 11-of-34 passes for 152 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions, and QBs Tyler Shough and Donovan Smith both threw a pick. TCU (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) is coming off a 41-31 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers as Max Duggan threw for 341 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

TCU is an 8-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -305 on the moneyline. That makes Texas Tech a +255 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 69.

Texas Tech vs. TCU

Date: November 5th

Start time: noon ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it at Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, you will require a cable login with access to Fox to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.