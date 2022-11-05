Baylor vs. Oklahoma: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 10

The Baylor Bears (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) and Oklahoma Sooners (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) meet up in Week 10 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN+.

It’s a bit of a weird feeling that neither of these teams are ranked at this point of the season, but it’s been a down year for both. Oklahoma’s offense hasn’t been as high-powered as normal and its defense has struggled mightily, allowing close to 30 points per game on average. QB Dillon Gabriel, a Central Florida transfer, is still the guy the team runs through. He had a head injury and didn’t play in OU’s worst loss of the season, a 49-0 embarrassment to Texas, but he’s been really good this season. He’s lost just one game that he’s been able to play the entirety of. He’s got close to 1800 yards and 14 touchdowns to just one interception in 6.5 games. He’s also three more scores and 180 yards on the ground.

Baylor started the season in the top-10 nationally but dropped three of their first six contests to plummet out of the polls. Still, they’ve gotten back on track with two straight wins heading into this one. QB Blake Shapen has dealt with injuries too. He’s slated to play Saturday, but the real power of the Bears’ offense is Richard Reese, who leads the Big 12 with 12 rushing scores.

Oklahoma is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -165 on the moneyline. That makes Baylor a +140 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 61.5.

Baylor vs. Oklahoma

Date: Saturday, Nov. 5

Start time: 3 p.m. EST

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $9.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.