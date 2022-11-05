Lorient vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Picks, predictions, how to watch Ligue 1 match

Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain will head on the road to take on Lorient in Matchday 14 action on Sunday. PSG look to widen the gap at the top of the table as they sit in first place with 35 points. Lorient sit in fourth place with 27 points, but will hope to get an upset and close in on a top-two spot.

PSG are heavily favored to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, priced at -310 on the moneyline. Lorient come in at +750 while a draw is +500. The match is set to kick at 7 a.m. ET from Stade du Moustoir in Lorient and you can catch all the action on beIN SPORTS, or via livestream on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Lorient v. Paris Saint-Germain

Date: Sunday, November 6

Time: 7 a.m. ET

TV channel: beIN SPORTS

Live stream: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Fanatiz, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Lorient: +750

Draw: +500

Paris Saint-Germain: -310

Moneyline pick: PSG -310

As tempting as it is to take Lorient or at least a draw at such a good value, PSG will be all but guaranteed to get a win in this one with how they’ve been playing. They’re coming off a 4-3 win over Troyes in Matchday 13 that saw Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe all get on the scoresheet as they remain unbeaten through their first 13 games.

Mbappe leads the team, and the league, in scoring with 11 goals on the season while adding two assists. Neymar (10g/8a) and Messi (7g/10a) have been huge for PSG this season as well as the league leaders average 2.8 goals per game.

Lorient are coming off a 2-1 loss to Nice last week. Dango Ouattara got his team off to an early lead, but two second-half goals from Nice took all three points from Lorient on the day. Lorient are now winless in their last three, with their last victory coming on October 9 at the end of a six-game winning streak.

They’re led by Terem Moffi with eight goals on the season, while Ouattara has been solid with five goals and four assists so far. Moffi recently suffered an ankle injury that kept him sidelined for a couple weeks, but he made his return by playing 30 minutes against Nice and will be expected to see the field against PSG.

Back PSG to cruise to another comfortable victory in this one.

