Chelsea vs. Arsenal: Picks, predictions, how to watch North West London derby

The North West London derby will kick off early Sunday morning with Chelsea facing Arsenal at Stamford Bridge. The Gunners will maintain their position as the league leaders if they get all three points, while Chelsea will look to make a push towards the top five. Here’s what you need to know for the contest, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chelsea v. Arsenal

Date: Sunday, November 6

Time: 7 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA, Telemundo

Live stream: Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Chelsea: +175

Draw: +230

Arsenal: +170

Moneyline pick: Arsenal +170

The lines have shifted significantly over the last few days, with Arsenal now becoming the moneyline favorite after initially coming in as a +175 underdog. Chelsea is now +175 after initially coming in at +150. Arsenal have won three of the last four matches in this series and are the better team the moment. Back the Gunners to get the win here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.