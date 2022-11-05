How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live stream for Matchday 15

The English Premier League heads into Matchday 15 this weekend as Arsenal still remain at the top of the table, two points clear of Manchester City. This weekend sees another full slate of matches with every team in action as we inch closer to the season’s halfway point. Erling Haaland continues to lead the league with 17 goals, though he missed City’s last outing with an injury.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

Chelsea will be the next team going up against Arsenal looking for a win, and hope to join Manchester United as the only teams to have seen a positive result against the Gunners. The Blues are coming off a 4-1 loss to Brighton last week and will look to bounce back against Arsenal. The Gunners are on fire, especially after rebounding from a draw with a commanding 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest last week. That contest is set to kick off at 7 a.m. ET on Sunday from Stamford Bridge with the action being shown on the USA Network.

Wrapping up the Matchday 15 action on Sunday is Tottenham taking on Liverpool with kickoff set for 11:30 a.m. ET. Liverpool come into this match with a slew of names on the injury list, including Luis Diaz, Joel Matip, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez. Their 2-1 loss to Leeds last week didn’t help their form, marking their second straight loss to a bottom-half club. Tottenham are coming off a dramatic 3-2 comeback win over Bournemouth and they’ll look to take that momentum into this weekend against the Reds.

Here’s a look at the full slate for Matchday 15 ahead of this weekend.

EPL Matchday 15 schedule

Saturday, November 5

Leeds vs. Bournemouth - 11 a.m. ET - Peacock

Manchester City vs. Fulham - 11 a.m. ET - USA

Wolves vs. Brighton - 11 a.m. ET - Peacock

Nottingham Forest vs. Brentford - 11 a.m. ET - Peacock

Everton vs. Leicester City - 1:30 p.m. ET - NBC, Peacock

Sunday, November 6

Chelsea vs. Arsenal - 7 a.m. ET - USA

West Ham vs. Crystal Palace - 9 a.m. ET - USA

Southampton vs. Newcastle - 9 a.m. ET - Peacock

Aston Villa vs. Manchester United - 9 a.m. ET - Peacock

Tottenham vs. Liverpool - 11:30 a.m. ET - Peacock