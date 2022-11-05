Army vs. Air Force start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 10 game

The Army Black Knights (3-4) and Air Force Falcons (5-3, 2-3 MWC) meet up in Week 10 at Globe Life Stadium in Arlington, Texas in a non-conference game for a shot at the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy. Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET and the game will air on CBS.

If you know anything about college football, you know this is going to be a run-heavy game. Both squads utilize the option almost exclusively with both teams barely having over 1,000 passing yards combined. Brad Roberts is the guy to look out for on Air Force. He’s racked up 13 scores and 943 yards so far this season.

The highlight of the Falcons’ team is the defense, though. They’re limiting opponents to just over 16 points per game, which ranks in the top 10 nationally. The Black Knights are more balanced with who gets the ball, but Tyhier Tyler is their leading back with 316 yards on the ground and six scores. On defense they’re giving up an average of close to 30 points per game, so not the stout unit like their rivals boast.

Air Force is a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and are priced at -275 on the moneyline. That makes Army a +230 underdog, and the over/under is set at 41.