Ohio State vs. Northwestern start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 10 game

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes and Northwestern Wildcats meet up in Week 10 at Ryan Field in Evanston in a Big Ten matchup. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on ABC.

The Buckeyes survived a scare against the Penn State Nittany Lions as they trailed in the fourth quarter but scored four touchdowns in the final 9 minutes for a 44-31 road victory to remain in the top spot in the Big Ten East with the Michigan Wolverines at 5-0.

Northwestern lost seven games in a row, and this will be the third game since making the switch from Ryan Hilinski to Brendan Sullivan at quarterback. The Wildcats are coming off a 33-13 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes and gained just 177 total yards of offense.

Ohio State is a 38-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and moneylines are off the board. The over/under is set at 55.5.