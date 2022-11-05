 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ohio State vs. Northwestern start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 10 game

Ohio State and Northwestern face off this Saturday in Week 10 action. We break down details on how to watch.

By Erik Buchinger
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes and Northwestern Wildcats meet up in Week 10 at Ryan Field in Evanston in a Big Ten matchup. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on ABC.

The Buckeyes survived a scare against the Penn State Nittany Lions as they trailed in the fourth quarter but scored four touchdowns in the final 9 minutes for a 44-31 road victory to remain in the top spot in the Big Ten East with the Michigan Wolverines at 5-0.

Northwestern lost seven games in a row, and this will be the third game since making the switch from Ryan Hilinski to Brendan Sullivan at quarterback. The Wildcats are coming off a 33-13 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes and gained just 177 total yards of offense.

Ohio State is a 38-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and moneylines are off the board. The over/under is set at 55.5.

