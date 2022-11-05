Florida vs. Texas A&M start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 10 game

The Florida Gators and Texas A&M Aggies meet up in Week 10 at Kyle Field in College Station in an SEC matchup. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on ESPN.

Florida will look to avoid a third consecutive loss and briefly cut the lead to a single possession during the third quarter of last week’s 42-20 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. Anthony Richardson connected with Xzavier Henderson five times for 110 yards with a touchdown.

Texas A&M lost four games in a row and needs to go 3-1 in November to make a bowl game. True freshman Conner Weigman became the third quarterback to start a game for the Aggies in last week’s 31-28 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels, throwing for 338 yards with four touchdowns.

Texas A&M is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -135 on the moneyline. That makes Florida a +115 underdog, and the over/under is set at 55.