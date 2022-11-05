Tennessee vs. Georgia start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 10 game

The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers and No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs meet up in Week 10 at Sanford Stadium in Athens in an SEC matchup. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS.

The winner of Saturday afternoon’s matchup is highly likely to be the SEC East representative in the conference title game next month in what might be the most important regular season game of the season to this point.

Tennessee is the top-ranked team in the first College Football Playoff rankings as one of the most surprising programs in the country at 8-0, coming off a 44-6 dismantling of the Kentucky Wildcats. Georgia hasn’t shown many signs of regression coming out of a national championship-winning season at 8-0 and handled the Florida Gators 42-20 last weekend.

Georgia is an 8.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and are priced at -280 on the moneyline. That makes Tennessee a +235 underdog, and the over/under is set at 65.