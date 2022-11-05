 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Alabama vs. LSU start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 10 game

Alabama and LSU face off this Saturday in Week 10 action. We break down details on how to watch.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Football: Texas A&amp;M at Alabama Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 10 LSU Tigers meet up in Week 10 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge in an SEC matchup. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

The winner of Saturday night’s contest will have the inside track for a spot in the SEC title game in a three-team race including the Ole Miss Rebels, and both teams are coming out of a bye.

LSU picked up a huge win prior to the off week, knocking off the Rebels 45-20 behind a fantastic performance from Jayden Daniels, who threw for two touchdowns and ran for three more with 121 rushing yards. Alabama bounced back from a loss to the Tennessee Volunteers and took down the Mississippi State Bulldogs 30-6 as Bryce Young threw for 249 yards with two scores.

Alabama is a 13.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and are priced at -520 on the moneyline. That makes LSU a +410 underdog, and the over/under is set at 56.5.

