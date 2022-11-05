Alabama vs. LSU start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 10 game

The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 10 LSU Tigers meet up in Week 10 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge in an SEC matchup. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

The winner of Saturday night’s contest will have the inside track for a spot in the SEC title game in a three-team race including the Ole Miss Rebels, and both teams are coming out of a bye.

LSU picked up a huge win prior to the off week, knocking off the Rebels 45-20 behind a fantastic performance from Jayden Daniels, who threw for two touchdowns and ran for three more with 121 rushing yards. Alabama bounced back from a loss to the Tennessee Volunteers and took down the Mississippi State Bulldogs 30-6 as Bryce Young threw for 249 yards with two scores.

Alabama is a 13.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and are priced at -520 on the moneyline. That makes LSU a +410 underdog, and the over/under is set at 56.5.