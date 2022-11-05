Who won NASCAR’s Cup Series Championship race last year?

The NASCAR season comes to an end this weekend. The Phoenix Raceway with Avondale, Arizona will host the 2022 Cup Series Championship race on Sunday, November 6. The final race of the year is an interesting one. While ending the season with a win is a great achievement, that driver is often overshadowed by whoever wins the Cup Series Championship. While any driver can win the race, only four have the chance to be crowned the champion.

Kyle Larson won this race in 2021, finishing in 3:06:33. Chase Elliott took the checkered flag in 2:47:00, with Denny Hamlin winning in 2019 in 2:48:00. Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain and Elliott are the four drivers eligible to win the 2022 Cup Series Championship.

Elliott has the best odds to win this race at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +230. Bell (+300), Logano (+400), Chastain (+400) and Larson (+1200) follow as the drivers with the best odds to win the final race of the NASCAR Cup Series season.