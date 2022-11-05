NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Cup Series Championship

NASCAR will hold its final race this weekend. The 2022 Cup Series Championship race will be held at the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona on Sunday, November 6. The day prior, qualifying will take place. This is the final race of the season, and while all the drivers are hoping for a win, Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott are competing to be the 2022 Cup Series Champion.

Qualifying will start at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA. It can be streamed at USA Network and NBC Sports App.

The Phoneix Raceway will utilize the one-lap qualifying format. The drivers will be separated into two groups ahead of Friday’s practice session. On Saturday, Group A will run a single-car, one-lap qualifier. The five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. Group B will repeat this process, and their five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. The 10 remaining drivers will then run another single-car, one-lap qualifier, with the fast driver earning the pole position for Sunday’s race.

Entry list