NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Cup Series Championship

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway.

By TeddyRicketson
Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 DeWalt Toyota, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway on October 30, 2022 in Martinsville, Virginia. Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

NASCAR will hold its final race this weekend. The 2022 Cup Series Championship race will be held at the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona on Sunday, November 6. The day prior, qualifying will take place. This is the final race of the season, and while all the drivers are hoping for a win, Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott are competing to be the 2022 Cup Series Champion.

Qualifying will start at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA. It can be streamed at USA Network and NBC Sports App.

The Phoneix Raceway will utilize the one-lap qualifying format. The drivers will be separated into two groups ahead of Friday’s practice session. On Saturday, Group A will run a single-car, one-lap qualifier. The five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. Group B will repeat this process, and their five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. The 10 remaining drivers will then run another single-car, one-lap qualifier, with the fast driver earning the pole position for Sunday’s race.

Entry list

2022 Cup Series Championship race entry list

Pos. Driver Time
Pos. Driver Time
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Garrett Smithley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Ty Gibbs 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Cole Custer 41
28 Ty Dillon 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Bubba Wallace 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
32 Alex Bowman 48
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Landon Cassill 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

