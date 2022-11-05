 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Cup Series Championship via live stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Cup Series Championship qualifying on Saturday at Phoenix Raceway via live stream.

By DKNation Staff
A general view of practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship as the sun sets at Phoenix Raceway on November 04, 2022 in Avondale, Arizona. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season comes to a close on Sunday with the Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. The day before the race, qualifying will settle the starting lineup. The event will air Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on USA Network.

NBCSports.com/live will also offer a live stream of qualifying if you have a a cable log-in to access it. If you don’t, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

Qualifying for this final race will feature two rounds. The field will be divided into two groups, Group A and Group B. After a 15-minute practice period, each group will run a single lap, one car at a time. The five fastest in each group will advance to a final round. The top ten will each then run a lap to determine the pole position and rest of the top ten.

Chase Elliott is the favorite to win Sunday’s race heading into qualifying. He has +250 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain are +350 and Joey Logano is +400.

How to watch qualifying for the Cup Series Championship

Date: Saturday, Nov 5 Time: 3:30 p.m.
TV channel: USA
Live stream: NBCSports.com/live

Entry list

2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship race odds

Driver Winner
Driver Winner
Chase Elliott +230
Christopher Bell +300
Joey Logano +400
Ross Chastain +400
Kyle Larson +1500
Denny Hamlin +1800
Ryan Blaney +2000
Kevin Harvick +2500
William Bvron +3000
Martin Truex Ir. +4000
Chase Briscoe +4000
Kyle Busch +5000
Bubba Wallace +5000
Tyler Reddick +5000
Daniel Suarez +10000
Brad Keselowski +10000
Aric Almirola +10000
Alex Bowman +10000
Chris Buescher +25000
Erik Jones +25000
Austin Cindric 25000
Cole Custer +25000
Austin Dillon +25000
A.. Allmendinger +25000
Justin Haley +50000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +50000
Michael McDowell +50000
Ty Dillon +100000
Ty Gibbs +100000
Todd Gilliland +100000
Harrison Burton +100000
Cody Ware +100000
Landon Cassill +100000
Garrett Smithley +100000
Corey Lajoie +100000
B.J. McLeod +100000

More From DraftKings Nation