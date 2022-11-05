How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Cup Series Championship via live stream

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season comes to a close on Sunday with the Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. The day before the race, qualifying will settle the starting lineup. The event will air Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on USA Network.

NBCSports.com/live will also offer a live stream of qualifying if you have a a cable log-in to access it. If you don’t, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

Qualifying for this final race will feature two rounds. The field will be divided into two groups, Group A and Group B. After a 15-minute practice period, each group will run a single lap, one car at a time. The five fastest in each group will advance to a final round. The top ten will each then run a lap to determine the pole position and rest of the top ten.

Chase Elliott is the favorite to win Sunday’s race heading into qualifying. He has +250 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain are +350 and Joey Logano is +400.

