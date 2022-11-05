How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Cup Series Championship via live stream

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season comes to a close on Sunday with the Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. The day before the race, qualifying will settle the starting lineup. The event will air Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on USA Network.
NBCSports.com/live will also offer a live stream of qualifying if you have a a cable log-in to access it. If you don’t, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.
Qualifying for this final race will feature two rounds. The field will be divided into two groups, Group A and Group B. After a 15-minute practice period, each group will run a single lap, one car at a time. The five fastest in each group will advance to a final round. The top ten will each then run a lap to determine the pole position and rest of the top ten.
Chase Elliott is the favorite to win Sunday’s race heading into qualifying. He has +250 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain are +350 and Joey Logano is +400.
How to watch qualifying for the Cup Series Championship
Date: Saturday, Nov 5 Time: 3:30 p.m.
TV channel: USA
Live stream: NBCSports.com/live
2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship race odds
|Chase Elliott
|+230
|Christopher Bell
|+300
|Joey Logano
|+400
|Ross Chastain
|+400
|Kyle Larson
|+1500
|Denny Hamlin
|+1800
|Ryan Blaney
|+2000
|Kevin Harvick
|+2500
|William Bvron
|+3000
|Martin Truex Ir.
|+4000
|Chase Briscoe
|+4000
|Kyle Busch
|+5000
|Bubba Wallace
|+5000
|Tyler Reddick
|+5000
|Daniel Suarez
|+10000
|Brad Keselowski
|+10000
|Aric Almirola
|+10000
|Alex Bowman
|+10000
|Chris Buescher
|+25000
|Erik Jones
|+25000
|Austin Cindric
|25000
|Cole Custer
|+25000
|Austin Dillon
|+25000
|A.. Allmendinger
|+25000
|Justin Haley
|+50000
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+50000
|Michael McDowell
|+50000
|Ty Dillon
|+100000
|Ty Gibbs
|+100000
|Todd Gilliland
|+100000
|Harrison Burton
|+100000
|Cody Ware
|+100000
|Landon Cassill
|+100000
|Garrett Smithley
|+100000
|Corey Lajoie
|+100000
|B.J. McLeod
|+100000