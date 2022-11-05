Full undercard for Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Ramirez light heavyweight title fight

This weekend brings a huge return to the boxing ring as Dmitry Bivol is fighting for the first time since beating Canelo Álvarez in May. He’s facing Gilberto Ramírez with the WBA (Super) light heavyweight title on the line. The fight tops a card airing on DAZN with a 1:30 p.m. start time.

Bivol was a -525 underdog against Álvarez at DraftKings Sportsbook but he won a clear unanimous decision. In Saturday’s fight against Ramírez, Bivol is a -450 favorite at the sportsbook. Ramírez comes into the bout with a 44-0 record and continues developing at the light heavyweight level after spending much of the prime of his career at super middleweight.

Bivol-Ramírez tops a card loaded with title fights. Galal Yafai and Gohan Rodriguez Garcia face off for Yafai’s WBC International flyweight title and Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov is a -330 favorite against Zelfa Barrett in a battle for the vacant IBF junior lightweight title.

The biggest fight on the undercard however, will see undisputed welterweight champ Jessica McCaskill coming down to 140 pounds to challenge Chantelle Cameron for the undisputed junior welterweight title. Cameron is the IBF and WBC champ and they’ll battle for those titles plus the WBA and WBO titles. Cameron is a -165 favorite while McCaskill is a +130 underdog.

Full Card for Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Ramirez