Full undercard for David Morrell Jr. vs. Aidos Yerbossynuly super middleweight title fight

Cuban professional David Morrell Jr. will defend his WBA super middleweight title against undefeated contender Aidos Yerbossynuly at the Minneapolis Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday, November 5.

The fight will headline a three-fight card on Showtime starting at 9 p.m. ET.

Morrell Jr. (7-0, 6 KOs), is an -1100 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He will be making the fourth defense of his title and Morrell Jr. is currently on a four-fight kncckout streak. In December he finished Alantez Fox with an impressive display of punching power.

Yerbossnyuly (16-0, 11 KOs) comes into the fight as a +600 underdog. He hasn’t fought in nearly 15 months, but Yerbossnyuly’s last fight as a TKO victory over Lennox Allen, the only fighter that Morrell Jr. has not knocked out as a professional.

Full Card for David Morrell Jr. vs. Aidos Yerbossynuly