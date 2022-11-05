 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Cup Series Championship

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series Championship at the Phoenix Raceway.

Landon Cassill, driver of the #77 Mutoh/General Formulations Chevrolet, drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 04, 2022 in Avondale, Arizona. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The 2022 NASCAR season comes to an end this weekend with the Championship races at Phoenix Raceway, and it all concludes Sunday with the Cup Series Championship race. Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain, and Joey Logan are facing off with the rest of the field to secure the season-ending points championship.

The day before the day, qualifying is taking place for the Cup Series Championship race. The event gets underway at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and we’ll be providing updates for the full starting lineup.

The qualifying period will feature two rounds and run a little over an hour. The field is split up into Group A and Group B. Each group will run a single lap, one car at a time and the five fastest in each group will advance to a final round. That group of ten will each then run a lap to determine the pole position and rest of the top ten.

Elliott is the favorite to win Sunday’s race heading into qualifying. He has +250 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Bell and Chastain are +350 and Logano is +400.

Here is the full entry list for the Cup Series Championship race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2022 Cup Series Championship race entry list

Pos. Driver Time
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Garrett Smithley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Ty Gibbs 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Cole Custer 41
28 Ty Dillon 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Bubba Wallace 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
32 Alex Bowman 48
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Landon Cassill 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

