NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Cup Series Championship

The 2022 NASCAR season comes to an end this weekend with the Championship races at Phoenix Raceway, and it all concludes Sunday with the Cup Series Championship race. Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain, and Joey Logan are facing off with the rest of the field to secure the season-ending points championship.

The day before the day, qualifying is taking place for the Cup Series Championship race. The event gets underway at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and we’ll be providing updates for the full starting lineup.

The qualifying period will feature two rounds and run a little over an hour. The field is split up into Group A and Group B. Each group will run a single lap, one car at a time and the five fastest in each group will advance to a final round. That group of ten will each then run a lap to determine the pole position and rest of the top ten.

Elliott is the favorite to win Sunday’s race heading into qualifying. He has +250 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Bell and Chastain are +350 and Logano is +400.

Here is the full entry list for the Cup Series Championship race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.