How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Xfinity Series Championship race via live stream

Qualifying for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship takes place on Saturday, November 5 at 2:30 p.m. ET. Drivers will gear up one final time for Saturday afternoon’s 2022 Xfinity Series Championship from the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. Saturday’s qualifying format will feature all cars going around the track for one lap following a 20-minute warmup/practice session held on Friday night.

Heading into the weekend, Noah Gragson has the best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +170. He is followed by Ty Gibbs (+300), Justin Allgaier (+350), Josh Berry (+500) and Sam Mayer (+1200). While ending the season with a win is big, the only four drivers competing for the Xfinity Series Championship are Gragson, Gibbs, Berry and Allgaier. Whoever earns more points in this race between finishing position and stage placements will take home the championship.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at NBC Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to NBC Sports. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Xfinity Series Championship

Date: Saturday, Nov 5

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC Sports

Live stream: NBCSports.com/live

Entry List