How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Xfinity Series Championship race via live stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Xfinity Series Championship qualifying on Saturday at Phoenix Raceway via live stream.

Josh Berry, driver of the #8 Harrison’s USA Chevrolet, leads the field during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Qualifying for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship takes place on Saturday, November 5 at 2:30 p.m. ET. Drivers will gear up one final time for Saturday afternoon’s 2022 Xfinity Series Championship from the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. Saturday’s qualifying format will feature all cars going around the track for one lap following a 20-minute warmup/practice session held on Friday night.

Heading into the weekend, Noah Gragson has the best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +170. He is followed by Ty Gibbs (+300), Justin Allgaier (+350), Josh Berry (+500) and Sam Mayer (+1200). While ending the season with a win is big, the only four drivers competing for the Xfinity Series Championship are Gragson, Gibbs, Berry and Allgaier. Whoever earns more points in this race between finishing position and stage placements will take home the championship.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at NBC Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to NBC Sports. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Xfinity Series Championship

Date: Saturday, Nov 5
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBC Sports
Live stream: NBCSports.com/live

Entry List

2022 Xfinity Series Championship race entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Sam Mayer 1
2 Parker Retzlaff 2
3 Sheldon Creed 2
4 Bayley Currey 4
5 Matt Mills 5
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Joe Graf, Jr. 7
8 Justin Allgaier 7
9 Brandon Brown 8
10 Josh Berry 8
11 Noah Gragson 9
12 Landon Cassill 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Timmy Hill 13
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Sammy Smith 18
17 Brandon Jones 19
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Anthony Alfredo 23
20 Kaz Grala 26
21 Jeb Burton 27
22 Myatt Snider 31
23 Kyle Weatherman 34
24 Joey Gase 35
25 Josh Williams 36
26 Kyle Sieg 38
27 Ryan Sieg 39
28 Rajah Caruth 44
29 Stefan Parsons 45
30 Nick Sanchez 48
31 Jeremy Clements 51
32 Ty Gibbs 54
33 J.J. Yeley 66
34 Kris Wright 68
35 Dillon Bassett 77
36 B.J. McLeod 78
37 Mason Massey 91
38 Alex Labbe 92
39 Riley Herbst 98

