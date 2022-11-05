 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Xfinity Series Championship race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s Xfinity Series Championship at the Phoenix Raceway.

By TeddyRicketson
Hailie Deegan (#07 SS-GLR w/Jeff Lefcourt Ford Pristine Auction) takes to the track during the Alsco Uniforms 302 NASCAR Xfinity Series race, on October 15, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Matthew Bolt/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series heads into the final weekend of the race season. The Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona will host the 2022 Xfinity Series Championship on Saturday, November 5. Practice will actually take place the day before on Friday, but qualifying won’t be held until Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET, streaming on the NBC Sports app.

The Phoenix Raceway utilizes the one-lap qualifying format. All cars will run a single-car, one-lap qualifier to determine the starting lineup for Saturday afternoon’s race. The driver with the fastest lap will earn the pole position for the final race of the Xfinity season.

Heading into the weekend, Noah Gragson has the best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +170. He is followed by Ty Gibbs (+300), Justin Allgaier (+350), Josh Berry (+500) and Sam Mayer (+1200). While ending the season with a win is big, the only four drivers competing for the Xfinity Series Championship are Gragson, Gibbs, Berry and Allgaier. Whoever earns more points in this race between finishing position and stage placements will take home the championship.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Xfinity Series Championship race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2022 Xfinity Series Championship race entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Sam Mayer 1
2 Parker Retzlaff 2
3 Sheldon Creed 2
4 Bayley Currey 4
5 Matt Mills 5
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Joe Graf, Jr. 7
8 Justin Allgaier 7
9 Brandon Brown 8
10 Josh Berry 8
11 Noah Gragson 9
12 Landon Cassill 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Timmy Hill 13
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Sammy Smith 18
17 Brandon Jones 19
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Anthony Alfredo 23
20 Kaz Grala 26
21 Jeb Burton 27
22 Myatt Snider 31
23 Kyle Weatherman 34
24 Joey Gase 35
25 Josh Williams 36
26 Kyle Sieg 38
27 Ryan Sieg 39
28 Rajah Caruth 44
29 Stefan Parsons 45
30 Nick Sanchez 48
31 Jeremy Clements 51
32 Ty Gibbs 54
33 J.J. Yeley 66
34 Kris Wright 68
35 Dillon Bassett 77
36 B.J. McLeod 78
37 Mason Massey 91
38 Alex Labbe 92
39 Riley Herbst 98

