NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Xfinity Series Championship race

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series heads into the final weekend of the race season. The Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona will host the 2022 Xfinity Series Championship on Saturday, November 5. Practice will actually take place the day before on Friday, but qualifying won’t be held until Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET, streaming on the NBC Sports app.

The Phoenix Raceway utilizes the one-lap qualifying format. All cars will run a single-car, one-lap qualifier to determine the starting lineup for Saturday afternoon’s race. The driver with the fastest lap will earn the pole position for the final race of the Xfinity season.

Heading into the weekend, Noah Gragson has the best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +170. He is followed by Ty Gibbs (+300), Justin Allgaier (+350), Josh Berry (+500) and Sam Mayer (+1200). While ending the season with a win is big, the only four drivers competing for the Xfinity Series Championship are Gragson, Gibbs, Berry and Allgaier. Whoever earns more points in this race between finishing position and stage placements will take home the championship.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Xfinity Series Championship race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.