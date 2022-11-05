How to watch Xfinity Series Championship race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Avondale, Arizona this weekend for the 2022 Xfinity Series Championship. The Phoenix Raceway will host the event on Saturday, November 5. The race begins at 6 p.m. ET and will air on USA with the live stream available at USA Network or on the NBC Sports App.

The race is 200 laps around the one-mile circuit. While ending the season with a win is big, the only four drivers competing for the Xfinity Series Championship are Noah Gragson, Ty Gibbs, Josh Berry and Justin Allgaier. Whoever earns more points in this race between finishing position and stage placements will take home the championship.

Heading into the weekend, Gragson has the best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +170. He is followed by Gibbs (+300), Allgaier (+350), Berry (+500) and Sam Mayer (+1200).

How to watch the Xfinity Series Championship

Date: Saturday, Nov 5

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: NBCSports.com/live

Live streaming the 2022 Xfinity Series Championship on USA will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.