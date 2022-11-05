What time is the 2022 Xfinity Series Championship and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, November 5 with the 2022 Xfinity Series Championship at the Phoenix Raceway. The race starts at 6 p.m. ET and will air on USA. You can watch a live stream on NBC Sports Live. The race is 200 laps and usually lasts just at or under two hours.

While ending the season with a win is big, the only four drivers competing for the Xfinity Series Championship are Noah Gragson, Ty Gibbs, Josh Berry and Justin Allgaier. Whoever earns more points in this race between finishing position and stage placements will take home the championship. Allgaier won this race in 2019 in 1:52:13, but none of the other drivers in the final four have. Austin Cindric took the win in 2020 in 2:13:51, while Daniel Hemric was victorious in 2021.

Heading into the weekend, Gragson has the best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +170. He is followed by Gibbs (+300), Allgaier (+350), Berry (+500) and Sam Mayer (+1200).