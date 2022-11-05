Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Ramirez fight time, live stream, more for light heavyweight title bout

WBA (super) light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol makes his return to the ring Saturday, Novemebr 5. Bivol will be making his fifth defense of the “super” title and 10th defense of the WBA light heavyweight title this weekend against undefeated Gilberto Ramirez at Eithad Arena in the United Arab Emirates.

How to watch Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Ramirez

DAZN will have the fight and the full card with a start time of 1:30 p.m. ET. The main event is expected to start around 5 p.m. ET.

DAZN is available on web browsers at DAZN.com and also has apps available for all of the major streaming devices.

Fighter history

Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) is fighting for the first time since beating Canelo Álvarez in May. He was an big underdog against Alvarez, but Bivol will be a -400 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook against Ramirez. Bivol was elevated to “super” champion status after beating Joe Smith Jr. on March 19, 2019.

Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) won the WBO super middleweight title from Arthur Abraham on April 9, 2016 — arguably the biggest name on his resume. He defended that title five times before moving making his debut at light heavyweight on April 12, 2019 with a unanimous decision win over Tommy Karpency. Ramirez is a +290 betting underdog.

Full card for Bivol vs. Ramirez