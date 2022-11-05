David Morrell Jr. vs. Aidos Yerbossynuly fight time, live stream, more for super middleweight title bout

David Morrell Jr. will defend his WBA super middleweight title against undefeated contender Aidos Yerbossynuly at the Minneapolis Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday, November 5. The fight will headline a card on Showtime starting at 9 p.m. ET.

How to watch David Morrell Jr. vs. Aidos Yerbossynuly

The televised card, which includes three fights, will begin at 9 p.m. ET. The main event will begin after 10: 30 p.m. ET.

Fighter history

Morrell (7-0, 6 KO), a former Cuban national champion and youth world champion as an amateur, won the WBA interim super middleweight title in his third professional fight. He was elevated to regular champion shortly after and will be making his fourth defense of the title Saturday. Morrell is a big puncher that has only let one fight get past the fourth round.

Yerbossnyuly (16-0, 11 KOs), a Kazakhstan-born fighter, will be fighting in the United States for the first time in five years. He has held several regional titles, but eaned his shot at Morrell Jr. with a 10-round TKO over Lennox Allen in September 2021. Allen is the only opponent that Morrell Jr. hasn’t knocked out in his pro career.

Morrell Jr. is a -1100 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. Yerbossnyuly is sitting at +600 on the moneyline.

Full card for Morrell vs. Yerbossynuly