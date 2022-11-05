 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC Fight Night odds: Betting odds for Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos

UFC Fight Night comes to you live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 5. We break down odds over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Long Island - Waterson-Gomez vs Lemos Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

UFC Fight Night will take place at the APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, November 5. The card is headlined by a grudge match in the women’s strawweight division between No. 3-ranked strawweight Marina Rodriguez and No. 7 Amanda Lemos. The full fight card is 12 matches, with seven on the preliminary card that begins at 4 p.m. ET and five on the main card that is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.

ESPN+ will handle the broadcast and live stream for the preliminary and main card.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night odds

Main card

Marina Rodriguez: -215
Amanda Lemos: +185

Neil Magny: -115
Daniel Rodriguez: -105

Chase Sherman: -130
Josh Parisian: +110

Tagir Ulanbekov: -195
Nate Maness: +165

Grant Dawson: -215
Mark Madsen: +185

Preliminary card

Darrick Minner: +170
Shayilan Nuerdanbieke: -200

Miranda Maverick: -625
Shanna Young: +470

Mario Bautista: -280
Benito Lopez: +235

Polyana Viana: -125
Jinh Yu Frey: +105

Liudvik Sholinian: +185
Johnny Munoz Jr: -215

Carlos Candelario: +215
Jake Hadley: -255

Tamires Vidal: -145
Ramona Pascual: +125

