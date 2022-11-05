UFC Fight Night odds: Betting odds for Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos

UFC Fight Night will take place at the APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, November 5. The card is headlined by a grudge match in the women’s strawweight division between No. 3-ranked strawweight Marina Rodriguez and No. 7 Amanda Lemos. The full fight card is 12 matches, with seven on the preliminary card that begins at 4 p.m. ET and five on the main card that is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.

ESPN+ will handle the broadcast and live stream for the preliminary and main card.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night odds

Main card

Marina Rodriguez: -215

Amanda Lemos: +185

Neil Magny: -115

Daniel Rodriguez: -105

Chase Sherman: -130

Josh Parisian: +110

Tagir Ulanbekov: -195

Nate Maness: +165

Grant Dawson: -215

Mark Madsen: +185

Preliminary card

Darrick Minner: +170

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke: -200

Miranda Maverick: -625

Shanna Young: +470

Mario Bautista: -280

Benito Lopez: +235

Polyana Viana: -125

Jinh Yu Frey: +105

Liudvik Sholinian: +185

Johnny Munoz Jr: -215

Carlos Candelario: +215

Jake Hadley: -255

Tamires Vidal: -145

Ramona Pascual: +125