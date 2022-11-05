UFC Fight Night odds: Betting odds for Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos

UFC Fight Night will take place at the APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, November 5. The card is headlined by a grudge match in the women’s strawweight division between No. 3-ranked strawweight Marina Rodriguez and No. 7 Amanda Lemos. The full fight card is 12 matches, with seven on the preliminary card that begins at 4 p.m. ET and five on the main card that is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.
ESPN+ will handle the broadcast and live stream for the preliminary and main card.
Here’s a look at the full list of odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
UFC Fight Night odds
Main card
Marina Rodriguez: -215
Amanda Lemos: +185
Neil Magny: -115
Daniel Rodriguez: -105
Chase Sherman: -130
Josh Parisian: +110
Tagir Ulanbekov: -195
Nate Maness: +165
Grant Dawson: -215
Mark Madsen: +185
Preliminary card
Darrick Minner: +170
Shayilan Nuerdanbieke: -200
Miranda Maverick: -625
Shanna Young: +470
Mario Bautista: -280
Benito Lopez: +235
Polyana Viana: -125
Jinh Yu Frey: +105
Liudvik Sholinian: +185
Johnny Munoz Jr: -215
Carlos Candelario: +215
Jake Hadley: -255
Tamires Vidal: -145
Ramona Pascual: +125