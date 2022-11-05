Chantelle Cameron vs. Jessica McCaskill: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

The undisputed women’s junior welterweight championship will be on the line Saturday, November 5 when undefeated Chantelle Cameron takes on unified welterweight champion Jessica McCaskill at Eithad Arena in the United Arab Emirates.

How to watch Chantelle Cameron vs. Jessica McCaskill

DAZN will have the full card with a main event of Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Ramirez. The card begins at 1:30 p.m. with the Cameron-McCaskill match expected to start after 3:45 ET.

DAZN is available on web browsers at DAZN.com and also has apps available for all of the major streaming devices.

Fighter history

Cameron (16-0, 8 KOs) is the defending junior welterweight champion having beaten Mary McGee on October 30, 2021 to unify the titles. She has also held the unified lightweight titles before moving up in weight. Cameron’s last fight as a unanimous decision win over Victoria Bustos on May 21.

McCaskill (14-2, 5 KOs) is the current unified welterweight champion and is moving down in weight to challenege Cameron. The American-born fighter has won seven straight since losing to Katie Taylor in December 2017. Her most recent fight was a third-round stoppage win over Alma Ibarra on June 25 to retain her unified welterweight titles.

Fighter odds

Cameron is a -165 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. McCaskill is sitting as a +130 underdog on the moneyline.

Full card for Cameron vs. McCaskill