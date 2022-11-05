Alabama vs. LSU: The best rivalry game in Week 10 of college football

The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide visits the No. 15 LSU Tigers on Saturday for a matchup with implications for the SEC West. The winner of this game will likely end up being the West’s representative in the SEC Championship, barring a few specific but improbable scenarios. (Of course, it’s college football we’re talking about here, so the improbable can very quickly become probable).

The game is set to kick off in Baton Rouge at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 5. Alabama enters as a 13.5-point favorite.

Alabama vs. LSU Odds for 2022 from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Alabama -13.5

Total: Over/Under 56.5

Moneyline: Alabama -520, LSU +410

Alabama: 7-1 (4-1 SEC)

The Crimson Tide have had a few close calls this season, coming down to the wire against Texas and Texas A&M and ultimately dropping a shootout against Tennessee. While this is still a strong Bama team with 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young at the helm, the foundation feels a little shakier than it has in other years. They don’t have a win over a currently ranked team on their schedule yet.

LSU: 6-2 (4-1 SEC)

LSU has begun putting the pieces of the puzzle together after a tough start against Florida State. Since their opener, their only other loss has been to Tennessee. Back-to-back wins against Florida and Ole Miss should see the Tigers enter this matchup with plenty of confidence and momentum, but it is still Alabama.

The Pick

Over 56.5

Both of these teams have been offensive powerhouses this season and particularly this past month. LSU averaged 37.75 points per game in October, and Alabama averaged 38.75 in the same time frame. Whether or not this ends in a blowout, the over is a solid bet to make this weekend.