Alabama vs. LSU: History of rivalry between Crimson Tide and Tigers

After the release of the CFP rankings, we’ve got a top-10 matchup on our hands this weekend as the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide travel to Baton Rouge to face the No. 10 LSU Tigers in Death Valley. It’s a game that has implications for both the SEC Championship and the College Football Playoff, and kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 5.

We take a look back at the history of this storied rivalry.

History of Alabama vs. LSU

Total games played: 86

Record: Alabama is 55-26-5

Last game: Alabama won 20-14 in Tuscaloosa

This matchup began back in 1895 with a 12-6 LSU victory. It has been played annually since 1964, and Alabama has dominated large streaks of the rivalry, as can be seen in the all-time record. However, the past decade has added some intrigue with overtime thrillers, top-five matchups, and even a national championship.

Biggest game in series history: 2019

It was the second Game of the Century in that decade for Alabama and LSU, meeting as the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in Tuscaloosa with Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow at the helms of their respective teams. The 2011 Game of the Century felt like somewhat of a letdown, with no touchdowns scored and a final of 9-6, but this was different — a 46-41 shootout on LSU’s meteoric rise to a national championship also marked the only year Alabama has ever been left out of the college football playoff since its inception. This win for the Tigers ended an eight-game losing streak to Alabama.

Most important player in series history: Joe Burrow

Sure, it might be the recency bias talking, but Burrow is written into LSU legend for that game against Alabama. Breaking an eight-year losing streak that began when Alabama beat LSU in the 2011 national championship game, Burrow broke the record that day in 2019 for the most points scored against a Nick Saban-led Alabama defense.

Odds for 2022

Spread: Alabama -13.5

Total: Over/Under 56.5

Moneyline: Alabama -520, LSU +410

Alabama is about as beatable as they get right now, which isn’t to say that it will be an easy feat — they’re still almost two-touchdown favorites. LSU started their season off a little shaky, but have since grabbed some big wins, including one last week against Ole Miss. Alabama has had some close calls, and the two teams share a loss to Tennessee.

Alabama took the Vols to the wire and LSU folded early, so while the transitive property is known to not be applicable to college football, it does give an insight into where both of the programs are right now.

LSU has a big home advantage, but can Nick Saban lose to Brian Kelly? We’ll find out in one of the best venues in all of American sports: Death Valley at night.