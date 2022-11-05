Clemson vs. Notre Dame start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 10 game

The No. 4 Clemson Tigers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish meet up in Week 10 at Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBC.

Clemson is back to its usual self after a down season by its standards, heading into Saturday night’s matchup with an 8-0 record. The Tigers went into the bye week following one-possession wins over the Florida State Seminoles and Syracuse Orange.

Notre Dame won five of its last six games after an 0-2 start and won two in a row against the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels and Syracuse, both of which had injuries to their starting quarterback. Drew Pyne completed 9-of-19 passes for 116 yards with a touchdown and interception in a 41-24 win over the Orange.

Clemson is a 4-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -190 on the moneyline. That makes Notre Dame a +160 underdog, and the over/under is set at 44.