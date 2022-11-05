 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Clemson vs. Notre Dame start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 10 game

Clemson vs. Notre Dame face off this Saturday in Week 10 action. We break down details on how to watch.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Football: Syracuse at Clemson Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 4 Clemson Tigers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish meet up in Week 10 at Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBC.

Clemson is back to its usual self after a down season by its standards, heading into Saturday night’s matchup with an 8-0 record. The Tigers went into the bye week following one-possession wins over the Florida State Seminoles and Syracuse Orange.

Notre Dame won five of its last six games after an 0-2 start and won two in a row against the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels and Syracuse, both of which had injuries to their starting quarterback. Drew Pyne completed 9-of-19 passes for 116 yards with a touchdown and interception in a 41-24 win over the Orange.

Clemson is a 4-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -190 on the moneyline. That makes Notre Dame a +160 underdog, and the over/under is set at 44.

