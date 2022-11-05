Florida State vs. Miami start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 10 game

The Florida State Seminoles and Miami Hurricanes meet up in Week 10 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens in an ACC matchup. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC.

Florida State snapped a three-game losing streak in last week’s 41-16 home win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, which were without their starting quarterback, and he Seminoles are a win away from qualifying for a bowl game after missing out the previous two seasons.

Miami followed a blowout loss to the Duke Blue Devils with a four-overtime win over the Virginia Cavaliers last weekend without starting QB Tyler Van Dyke, who could return from a shoulder injury. The Hurricanes need two more wins to get to a bowl game in Year 1 of the Mario Cristobal era.

Florida State is a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -295 on the moneyline. That makes Miami a +245 underdog, and the over/under is set at 53.5.