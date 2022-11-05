Wake Forest vs. NC State start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 10 game

The No. 21 Wake Forest Demon Deacons and NC State Wolfpack meet up in Week 10 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh in an ACC matchup. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ACC Network.

Wake Forest is coming off a random dud of a performance in a 48-21 loss to the Louisville Cardinals with eight turnovers. Sam Hartman put together a strong first half of the season before turning the ball over six times as the Demon Deacons look to get back on track.

NC State will play its third game without starting quarterback Devin Leary, who’s out for the season, and true freshman MJ Morris will likely get his first start after taking over last weekend, leading the Wolf Pack to a 22-21 comeback in over the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Wake Forest is a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -155 on the moneyline. That makes NC State a +135 underdog, and the over/under is set at 54.