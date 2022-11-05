Texas Tech vs. TCU start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 10 game

The No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs and Texas Tech Red Raiders meet up in Week 10 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth in a Big 12 matchup. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on Fox.

TCU is among the stories of the year in college football heading into the stretch run undefeated. Max Duggan lost his starting spot at quarterback heading into the season, and a Week 1 injury to Chandler Morris inserted him back into QB1, leading the Horned Frogs to an 8-0 record.

Texas Tech lost three of its last four games including a 45-17 defeat against the Baylor Bears at home last weekend. Behren Morton threw three interceptions, and Joey McGuire said he, Tyler Shough and Donovan Smith will all continue to get snaps under center.

TCU is a 8-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -305 on the moneyline. That makes Texas Tech a +255 underdog, and the over/under is set at 69.