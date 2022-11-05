Oklahoma State vs. Kansas start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 10 game

The No. 18 Oklahoma State Cowboys and Kansas Jayhawks meet up in Week 10 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence in a Big 12 matchup. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1.

Oklahoma State will need to regroup quickly coming away from a 48-0 blowout loss to the Kansas State Wildcats, which were operating without starting quarterback Adrian Martinez. The Cowboys are dealing with their own injury at QB as Spencer Sanders left last week’s game, so check on injury reports prior to game time.

Kansas lost three games in a row following a 5-0 start but could be getting quarterback Jalon Daniels back out of the bye week. He missed the last couple games but has returned to practice. Again, check out pregame injury reports.

Oklahoma State is a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -115 on the moneyline. That makes Kansas the rare -105 underdog, and the over/under is set at 63.